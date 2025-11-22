Capitals host the Lightning after Ovechkin's hat trick

Tampa Bay Lightning (11-7-2, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Washington Capitals (11-8-2, in the Metropolitan Division) Washington; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals host the Tampa Bay Lightning after Alexander Ovechkin's hat trick against the Montreal Canadiens in the Capitals' 8-4 win. Washington has gone 6-4-1 at home and 11-8-2 overall. The Capitals are 4-6-1 in games their opponents commit fewer penalties. Tampa Bay has an 11-7-2 record overall and a 5-2-2 record in road games. The Lightning are 2-4-1 in games they have more penalties than their opponent. The matchup Saturday is the third meeting between these teams this season. The Lightning won 3-2 in the previous matchup. TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Strome has scored five goals with 15 assists for the Capitals. John Carlson has two goals and 10 assists over the past 10 games. Jake Guentzel has 12 goals and nine assists for the Lightning. Nikita Kucherov has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games. LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 5-3-2, averaging four goals, 6.2 assists, 4.8 penalties and 12.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game. Lightning: 7-3-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 4.8 assists, 4.4 penalties and 12 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game. INJURIES: Capitals: None listed. Lightning: None listed. ___ The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .