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Lightning storm back from 2-goal deficit to beat the Canucks 4-2

Canucks Lightning Hockey
Chris O'Meara/AP Photo/Chris O'Meara
Tampa Bay Lightning center Jake Guentzel (59) celebrates with the bench after his goal against the Vancouver Canucks during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Canucks Lightning Hockey
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TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Nikita Kucherov scored twice, Jake Guentzel had a goal and an assist, and Dennis Hildeby stopped 12 shots as the Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Vancouver Canucks 4-2 on Saturday.

Guentzel scored the winner in the third period as Tampa Bay came back from a two-goal deficit.

Pontus Holmberg also scored and Brayden Point finished with two assists for Tampa Bay, which improved to 5-0 at home.

Linus Karlsson and Elias Pettersson scored while Kevin Lankinen finished with 31 saves for the Canucks, who finished winless (0-4-1) on a five-game road trip. Vancouver is winless in the past seven games (0-6-1) overall.

Guentzel picked up the winner at 2:04 of the third after Charle-Edouard D'Astous slid a pass off the wall to Guentzel for the quick snap shot that deflected off the stick of Vancouver's Liam Ohgren.

For the second consecutive game, the Canucks had a 2-0 lead they were not able to hold.

Karlsson put Vancouver up 1-0 at 15:32 of the first period with a shot from the right point. Pettersson put the Canucks up 2-0 with a power-play goal at 4:35 of the second period.

Kucherov scored twice in the span of 4:53 to pull the Lightning even. He scored his first goal off his own rebound on the power play at 6:30. Kucherov scored again as Point pulled a faceoff back to Kucherov for the quick shot at 11:23.

Holmberg capped the scoring, getting to a loose puck off a faceoff and beating Lankinen through the pads at 15:57.

Up next

Canucks: Host the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday night.

Lightning: Travel to face the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday night.

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See AP’s full NHL coverage here

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