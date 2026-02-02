Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
UPDATE: Fire grows to at least 25 acres near North Port

UPDATE 4:00 p.m.:

According to North Port Fire Rescue, the fire has grown to at least 25 acres.

No homes are threatened and no one is hurt.

UPDATE 3:00 p.m.:

All lanes are back open.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Northbound lanes on I-75 are closed as first responders battle a brush fire near mile marker 172 in North Port.

According to North Port Fire Rescue, the fire is approximately 5 acres, and is near the Kings Highway interchange.

Officials are asking drivers to plan a different route as firefighters work to extinguish the fire.

