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10th Annual Riverwalk Trick or Treat

Calling all ghosts and goblins.
Tampa Riverwalk | Morning Blend
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Join Friends of the Riverwalk for the 10th annual Riverwalk Trick or Treat on Saturday, October 24, from 4 - 9 p.m. at Cotanchobee Park! Bring the whole family for a free evening of Halloween fun, including 50+ treat stations, festive activities, costumes, candy and more along Tampa’s Riverwalk. Visit TheTampaRiverwalk.com to learn more.

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