Join Friends of the Riverwalk for the 10th annual Riverwalk Trick or Treat on Saturday, October 24, from 4 - 9 p.m. at Cotanchobee Park! Bring the whole family for a free evening of Halloween fun, including 50+ treat stations, festive activities, costumes, candy and more along Tampa’s Riverwalk. Visit TheTampaRiverwalk.com to learn more.
Join Friends of the Riverwalk for the 10th annual Riverwalk Trick or Treat on Saturday, October 24, from 4 - 9 p.m. at Cotanchobee Park! Bring the whole family for a free evening of Halloween fun, including 50+ treat stations, festive activities, costumes, candy and more along Tampa’s Riverwalk. Visit TheTampaRiverwalk.com to learn more.
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend
Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.
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For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com