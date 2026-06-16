11th annual Two Good Soles Shoes & Socks Drive + 5K

Lace up for a great cause! Pasco County Government is thrilled to announce our first Two Good Soles 5K, Saturday, September 12, 2026. It’s a community race supporting our 11th annual Two Good Soles Shoes & Socks Drive. Runners, walkers and families are welcome to join for a morning of fitness, fun and philanthropy. We encourage you to bring new shoes or socks to donate. All proceeds and donated items collected will help provide new shoes and socks for students in Pasco County Schools. For more information, visit: mypas.co/twogoodsoles
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Tampa Bay's Morning Blend
Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.
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