This festival celebrates music in remarkable spaces, often quaint living rooms and backyards, as a way to bring people together in a sweet listening environment where you can get to know the artists and each other.

You can join our network for free (normally $12 per year) to get invitations to house concerts and special events year round.

15th Annual Listening Room Festival Showcase, happening Sunday March 15th, 3PM show, at the Palladium Theater in St. Pete.

For Festival Showcase tickets and all other info, visit www.ListeningRoomFestival.com