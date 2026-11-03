Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
5  WX Alerts
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

16th Annual Shopapalooza Festival

Shop till you drop!
Shopapalooza | Morning Blend
Posted
Add Tampa Bay 28 as a Google Preferred Source

16th Annual Shopapalooza Festival is a Full Weekend of Shopping, Entertainment and More! LocalShops1’s holiday extravaganza with 350+ local businesses is coming to St. Pete. The countdown is on for the highly anticipated LocalShops1’s Shopapalooza Festival on Saturday, November 28 and Sunday, November 29 from 10 am to 5pm. The 2-day extravaganza celebrates local businesses, local arts, local tastes, local music, and the local vibe that makes Tampa Bay such a special place.

Visit shopapaloozafestival.com for more information and details.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com