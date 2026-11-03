16th Annual Shopapalooza Festival is a Full Weekend of Shopping, Entertainment and More! LocalShops1’s holiday extravaganza with 350+ local businesses is coming to St. Pete. The countdown is on for the highly anticipated LocalShops1’s Shopapalooza Festival on Saturday, November 28 and Sunday, November 29 from 10 am to 5pm. The 2-day extravaganza celebrates local businesses, local arts, local tastes, local music, and the local vibe that makes Tampa Bay such a special place.

Visit shopapaloozafestival.com for more information and details.

