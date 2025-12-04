Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
2025 Mom-Approved Holiday Gift Guide

Former teacher and child-development specialist Carly Dorogi joins us with picks you can trust for your family.
Gift Ideas for the Whole Family | Morning Blend
Posted

The holiday shopping season is upon us! For some help selecting that perfect gift for everyone on your list, we're going straight to the expert, parenting contributor Carly Dorogi, with her top picks. For more information, visit CarlyOnTV.com or follow Carly on IG @CarlyDorogi

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

