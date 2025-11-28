2025 Nintendo Holiday Gift Guide

This holiday season, Nintendo is helping everyone “level up” their gifting. Whether you’re shopping for a seasoned gamer, a family looking for fun together, or someone who just wants to play anywhere, anytime—Nintendo has it all.

From family game nights to solo adventures, Nintendo has something for everyone on your holiday list this year—including the all-new Nintendo Switch 2 system and the latest titles from beloved franchises like Mario Kart, Pokémon, Donkey Kong, Zelda and Kirby.



And it’s not just games—Nintendo’s holiday lineup includes perfect gifts and stocking stuffers for fans of all ages, including the Hot Wheels Mario Kart Bowser’s Castle Chaos Track Set, LEGO Game Boy Replica Kit, and Super Mario Super Star Tree Topper with Light & Sound.

For more information, visit nintendo.com

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Nintendo

