2026 Circus Ring of Fame

We talk about a great event promoting circus performers.
Posted

he Circus Ring of Fame's annual celebration honors extraordinary individuals and organizations whose contributions have shaped the legacy, artistry, and future of circus. The 2026 ceremony will feature exciting new performances by Generation NeXt artists, showcasing the next generation of circus talent, as well as the introduction of a new honor recognizing excellence in mentorship: Circus Coach of the Year

With over 170 inductees from around the world, the “Ring” began in 1988 as a way to honor world-famous circus performers and the rich circus heritage of the Sarasota area.

Official ticket sales for the 2026 Circus Ring of Fame® Awards Show are being handled through Eventbrite — you can buy your tickets directly online. The awards show is scheduled for Saturday, February 7, 2026, at 4:30 PM under the Big Top at Circus Sarasota, Nathan Benderson Park, Sarasota, 5851 Nathan Benderson Cir Sarasota, FL 34235 https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2026-circus-ring-of-fame-awards-show-tickets-1975136154407?aff=oddtdtcreator [eventbrite.com]

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

