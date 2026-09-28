2026 Fall Y'all Festival

Celebrate all things autumn during the Fall Y’all Festival on Saturday, October 3 from 11 am to 5 pm at Coachman Park in Clearwater, Florida. Admission is free to this event featuring festivities for the entire family. Coachman Park is located at 300 Cleveland Street in Clearwater. Activities include “Lil Miss and Sir” pumpkin contests, an epic corn maze, food trucks featuring crave-worthy fall treats, stilt walker, local vendors showcasing unique crafts and goodies and fall foods to satisfy your cravings.

Children will enjoy the kids’ zone that is free to bounce the day away plus contests and more fun. There will be pumpkins available to purchase. Plus, plenty of Fall photo opportunities. Fall Y’all Festival will include over 150 vendors. This fun-filled day is a great chance to support small local businesses and the community. “You won’t want to miss this opportunity to celebrate all things Fall! We are back with lots of crave worthy treats and a fun filled lineup for the whole family to enjoy during this year’s event,” said Fall Y’all Festival organizer Michele Northrup (SaucyQueen). The event is sponsored by Clearwater Downtown Development Board.