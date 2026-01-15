Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
2026 Financial Resolutions: Families Planning with Purpose

We discuss finical resolutions for 2026.
As Americans prepare for 2026, Fidelity’s 17th Annual New Year’s Financial Resolutions Study reveals a growing trend: people are embracing “planning with purpose” to navigate rising costs and financial uncertainty. We spoke with Alex Roca, Host of Women Talk Money, Fidelity Investments. to discuss the study and more.

For more information, visit Fidelity.com/MyFinancialWellness

