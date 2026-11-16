2026 Holiday Gift Ideas with Limor Suss

The holiday season is here, and if you're already working on your shopping list, from holiday cards to gifts for everyone on your life, lifestyle expert, Limor Suss has great products for the season.

Discover artist-designed holiday cards, personalized gifts and festive entertaining finds from Minted at https://www.minted.com/holiday [minted.com]

Squeeze, reveal and create your own fortune with Squeeezy Yum Yums Metallic Series, available at Target!

Make the holidays even sweeter with HI-CHEW® [hi-chew.com]! The new limited-edition HI-CHEW® Holiday Mix features Apple Crumble, Sugar Plum, and Stand Up Pouch-exclusive, Cherry Vanilla. Each immensely fruity, intensely chewy piece is individually wrapped—perfect for filling stockings, holiday candy bowls, or sharing with friends and family.

Explore HI-CHEW® Original, Fantasy, and Dessert Mix, too. HI-CHEW® is gluten-free and made without colors from synthetic sources.

Shop at HI-CHEW.com or use the store locator to find a retailer near you.

Give the gift of soft, shiny, hydrated hair this holiday season with Redken All Soft Shine & Moisture Holiday Gift Set [redken.com]. Available at Ulta.com [ulta.com] and Redken.com [redken.com].

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Limor Media