Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
28  WX Alerts
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

2026 Jr. Gasparilla Distance Classic

Bring the kids out for this fun family event!
Jr. Gasparilla Distance Classic | Morning Blend
Posted

2026 Publix Jr. Gasparilla Distance Classic, presented by The Mendez Foundation Saturday, February 14, 8:00am - 12:15pm, Jefferson High School, 4107 Cypress Street, 33704 A free event for Kids Ages 2-10

www.rungasparilla.com [rungasparilla.com] Jr. Classic Registration is free until Wednesday, February 11th Race Morning - Registration will be $5

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Gasparilla Distance Classic

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com