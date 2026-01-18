2026 Jr. Gasparilla Distance Classic

2026 Publix Jr. Gasparilla Distance Classic, presented by The Mendez Foundation Saturday, February 14, 8:00am - 12:15pm, Jefferson High School, 4107 Cypress Street, 33704 A free event for Kids Ages 2-10
www.rungasparilla.com [rungasparilla.com] Jr. Classic Registration is free until Wednesday, February 11th Race Morning - Registration will be $5
Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Gasparilla Distance Classic