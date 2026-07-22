2026 Junior League Back-to-School Care Fair

The Junior League of St. Petersburg is training women to transform the community. They are hosting an upcoming Back-To-School Care Fair, July 25th, to help give out resources to families in need that want to set their child up for success in the classroom. This event is free to the community and has no requirements to attend.

They are giving away free backpacks and school supplies along with school and sports physicals, dental exams, books, snack packs, and more. The event will be from 8 am until 12 pm at the Evara Health at Johnnie Ruth Clarke Center. You can find more information at st.petersburg.jl.org.

