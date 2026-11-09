2026 LKLD SantaCon

LKLD SantaCon is an annual Santa-themed event and self-guided pub crawl through Downtown Lakeland. Participants dress as Santa, elves, holiday movie characters, in ugly sweaters or other festive attire and make their way through participating downtown businesses. It has been a Lakeland tradition since 2010, combining a night out with friends, holiday costumes and a community fundraiser.

All profits from LKLD SantaCon are donated to kidsPACK, Inc., a local nonprofit that helps provide food to children in need.

kidsPACK helps children who rely on subsidized school meals by providing nutritious food to help sustain them over the weekend

LKLD SantaCon 2026 takes place Saturday, December 5, 2026, in Downtown Lakeland.

Attendees can then explore the participating SantaCon stops and collect stamps in their passports. Completed passports are entered into a giveaway for prizes, gift cards and swag.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: LKLD SantaCon 2026

