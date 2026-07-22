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2026 Military Influencer Conference

Military Influencer | Morning Blend
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What makes thousands of veterans, military spouses, entrepreneurs, and creators travel across the country every year? The Military Conference. As the Military Influencer Conference celebrates its 10th anniversary, it's bringing a decade worth of stories, relationships, and community to Tampa for the first time. This event is a family reunion that many look forward to. It's bringing together the military community as they share about their experience in service.

Melissa Bird, director of events for Reccurent Military and Defense, reflects on the legacy that's been built over the past ten years and why this milestone event is about much more than celebrating the past — it's about welcoming thousands of people to be a part of what's next.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Recurrent Military & Defense

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Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

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