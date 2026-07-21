2026 SEC Media Kick Off Days with Regions Bank

Tampa is the host city for the 2026 SEC Media Kick Off Days. The economic and tourism impact showcases the best of Tampa Bay. As the Official Bank of the SEC, Regions is proud to build on its nearly 30-year relationship with the conference by creating new ways for fans to connect with the people who lead SEC programs and inspire student-athletes every day.

"Regions Extra: Welcome to the SEC" podcast will give fans a a unique opportunity to get to know four new SEC head football coaches beyond the sidelines. It'll explore their personal journeys, leadership philosophies, and what shaped them before arriving in the conference.

You can find this podcast on Youtube at Youtube.com/RegionsBank.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Regions Bank

