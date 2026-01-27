2026 Seminole Hard Rock Gasparilla Pirate Fest

Gasparilla has been hosted by Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla since 1904. Invasion kicks off with the Jose Gasparilla sailing from Ballast Point at 11:30 AM The “official” flotilla consists of 12 additional vessels 65’ or longer and is accompanied by a fleet of over 500 private vessels. Jose Gasparilla arrives at the Tampa Convention Center precisely at 1:00 PM to confront the Mayor (Key Ceremony is at approximately 1:10 PM) The Gasparilla Parade of Pirates, presented by Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla, is approximately 4.5 miles long, running from Bayshore Blvd at Bay to Bay Blvd to Ashley and Cass, and kicks off at 2 pm. More than 10,000 individuals will participate in the parade Seminole Hard Rock Gasparilla Pirate Fest will feature stages along the Tampa Riverwalk. Presented by Michelob Ultra, stages in Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park and MacDill Park will feature both pre- and post-parade live entertainment, inviting guests to enjoy their stroll along Tampa’s renowned waterfront.

Seminole Hard Rock Gasparilla Pirate Fest Event Date: Saturday, January 31, 2026 Event Time: 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. Invasion Brunch: 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. (Doors at 9:30 AM) Invasion: 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. Parade of Pirates: 2 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. Pirate Fest: 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

gasparillapiratefest.com