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2026 Tarpon Springs Sponge Docks Craft Festival

Crafts along the waterfront!
Tarpon Springs Craft Fest | Morning Blend
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Craft vendors and enthusiasts won’t want to miss the Tarpon Springs Sponge Docks Craft Festival on Saturday, April 18 from 10 a.m. to 7p.m. and Sunday, April 19 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Dodecanese Blvd.

Support local small businesses and explore pottery, crafts, handmade jewelry, artisan products and so much more at the historic Sponge Docks of Tarpon Springs. This event is presented by The Tarpon Springs Merchant's Association and produced by SIK Promotions, Inc. Discover the creativity and community and get ready for this upcoming holiday season while you shop the curated showcase of handmade arts and crafts, unique gifts, and artisan goods from regional and national makers.

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Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

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