2026 Valspar Championship

The Valspar Championship brings some of the finest golfers in the world to the Tampa Bay area to compete on the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort from March 17-22.

The Copperheads have sponsored professional golf events in the Tampa Bay area since 1977, generating tens of millions of dollars in charitable donations.

For more information and a complete list of events, visit

ValsparChampionship.com

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Valspar Championship

