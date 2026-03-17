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2026 Valspar Championship

The premier golf event is back at Innisbrook
The Valspar Championship | Morning Blend
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The Valspar Championship brings some of the finest golfers in the world to the Tampa Bay area to compete on the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort from March 17-22.

The Copperheads have sponsored professional golf events in the Tampa Bay area since 1977, generating tens of millions of dollars in charitable donations.

For more information and a complete list of events, visit
ValsparChampionship.com

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Valspar Championship

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

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