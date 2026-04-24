2026 Wedding Trends

Florals -Organic, garden-style arrangements (loose, natural textures, different heights) -Bold color palettes with movement and personality -Statement installations more like art rather than just decor (hanging florals, floral arches, aisle meadows) -Florals used to transform spaces and create an experience, not just decorate tables

Content Creation -Dedicated wedding content creators (separate from photo/video team) -Focus on candid, behind-the-scenes moments vs. posed shots -Short-form video best for Instagram Reels & TikTok -Quick turnaround (24–48 hours) for immediate sharing -Capturing authentic moments and guest interactions throughout the day.

Elevated Guest Experiences & Personalization -Interactive elementschampagne walls, espresso martini bars, late-night snacks -Personalized touches: custom signage, guest welcome notes, curated playlists -Focus on making guests feel part of the experience—not just attendees.

Find out more at Legacy Events Tampa 1067 N Hercules Ave. Clearwater

www.LegacyEventsTampa.com [legacyeventstampa.com]

