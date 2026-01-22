Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
2026 Winter Essentials

We talk about some great products to start your new year off right.
Mom Hint | Morning Blend
Posted

We are already halfway through January with winter already setting in. It’s the perfect time to regroup and plan for being inside and get moving. Lifestyle and parenting contributor Sherri French is here today with great ideas to keep your kids busy and to have mom ready for the new year.

Featured Products:

Keep your kids busy
Crayola
Available online and at retailers nationwide

The perfect face
Tarte Cosmetics
Shape Tape Concealer
Shop online at www.tartecosmetics.com

Get moving in comfort
Beyond Yoga
Visit www.beyondyoga.com

