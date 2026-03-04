Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
20th Annual Taste of South Tampa Returns March 8 at Tampa Garden Club on Bayshore Blvd

We talk about a great event happening this weekend.
One of South Tampa's most anticipated foodie events is back for its 20th year!

Taste of South Tampa is happening on March 8 from 1 - 4pm at the Tampa Garden Club on Bayshore Boulevard.

Kelly Flannery, CEO of the South Tampa Chamber, and Chelsea Thompson, managing partner at Eddie V's, are among those helping bring the event to life this year. Chef Jose Gonzales of Eddie V's is also part of the celebration.

The event is a cashless, all-inclusive experience, meaning all food and drink offerings from participating restaurants and vendors are included in the ticket price.

Tickets are on sale now at TasteofSouthTampa.com. Attendees can use the code MorningBlend2026 at checkout for $10 off their tickets.

