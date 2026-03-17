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23rd Annual MacPatrick's Fest at MacDinton's!

There's a big party at MacDinton's Irish Pub and we have a sneak peak!
Happy St. Paddy's Day! | Morning Blend
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MacDinton's Irish Pub offers great Irish hospitality in a fresh modern way. The food menu features some of Ireland’s traditional dishes like Shepherd’s Pie, Sausage Rolls, and Bangers & Mash but also has something for every taste, served until midnight every night.

There is a great outdoor patio where you can relax with a nice cocktail and bring your dog to socialize at one of the many ‘yappy hours.’ MacDinton’s is also Tampa’s exclusive spot for The Six Nations Rugby, FA Cup, EPL and Champions League soccer.

MacDinton's Irish Pub 405 S. Howard Ave Tampa, Fl 33606 Macdintonssoho.com @macdintonsirishpub

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