3 Corners Pizza is Your World Cup Watch Party Headquarters!

The FIFA World Cup is officially underway, and we're inviting fans to make 3 Corners Pizza their home base for every match. Why Watch at 3 Corners Pizza? Soccer is meant to be experienced with a crowd, and that's exactly what we're creating. Every goal, save, and dramatic finish feels bigger when you're surrounded by fellow fans. We have over a dozen TVs, great food, cold beers, and an energetic atmosphere.

We're offering exclusive game-day specials throughout the tournament. Fans can enjoy specialty cocktails and beer at great prices. The first 10 guests at every match who order a Stella Artois draft will receive an official FIFA Stella Artois chalice while supplies last– It's a fun collectible for soccer fans and another reason to arrive early.

3 Corners Pizza is located at 813 Water Street, in downtown Tampa, across the street from Benchmark International Arena