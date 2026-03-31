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30th Annual Tampa Bay BluesFest

Celebrating 30 Years of live music!
Tampa Bay Blues Fest | Morning Blend
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We are celebrating our 30 year anniversary with a huge lineup of incredible blues and roots music! The stellar artist roster includes: Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Taj Mahal and The Phantom Blues Band, Jimmie Vaughan, Tab Benoit, Los Lobos, Samantha Fish, Charlie Musselwhite with GA-20, Tommy Castro, Jackie Venson, Nikki Hill , Vanessa Collier, Toronzo Cannon, Darrell Nulisch, Jontavious Willis, and Yates McKendree.

America's finest waterfront blues festival, with great food vendors, full liquor bars, craft beers and wines . Winner of the International Blues Foundation's "Keeping The Blues Alive" award as the nation's top blues festival . Please order your tickets and VIP passes now to join us in St Petersburg, Florida for three great days of blues by the bay !

For tickets and more information, visit tampabaybluesfest.com

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Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

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