30th Annual Tampa Bay BluesFest

We are celebrating our 30 year anniversary with a huge lineup of incredible blues and roots music! The stellar artist roster includes: Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Taj Mahal and The Phantom Blues Band, Jimmie Vaughan, Tab Benoit, Los Lobos, Samantha Fish, Charlie Musselwhite with GA-20, Tommy Castro, Jackie Venson, Nikki Hill , Vanessa Collier, Toronzo Cannon, Darrell Nulisch, Jontavious Willis, and Yates McKendree.

America's finest waterfront blues festival, with great food vendors, full liquor bars, craft beers and wines . Winner of the International Blues Foundation's "Keeping The Blues Alive" award as the nation's top blues festival . Please order your tickets and VIP passes now to join us in St Petersburg, Florida for three great days of blues by the bay !

For tickets and more information, visit tampabaybluesfest.com

