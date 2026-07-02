34th Annual Gourmet Feastival

Gourmet Feastival is one of Tampa Bay's premier culinary celebrations, bringing together the region's finest restaurants, chefs, wineries, breweries, and distilleries for an unforgettable evening of exceptional food, drinks, and entertainment.

Hosted by The Centre for Women, this signature event not only showcases the incredible talent of our local hospitality community but also raises critical funds to support programs that empower women and families throughout Tampa Bay.

From gourmet tastings and handcrafted cocktails to live entertainment and a unique silent auction, Gourmet Feastival offers guests a night to savor while making a meaningful difference in the lives of those we serve.

Taking place on Thursday, July 30th at Higgins Hall in Tampa. This week only, mention The Morning Blend and get BOGO tickets!

For tickets, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/gourmet-feastival-2026-havana-nights-ticket [eventbrite.com]