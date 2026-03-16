How important is staging your home?

Where most sellers go wrong is that they decide to sell, throw it on the market and hope for the best. We know that buyers make decisions emotionally, and fast. If your house doesn't feel right in the first few seconds online or when they walk through. you've already lost leverage.

Everyone talks about staging and the #1 question I get is. "is staging worth it?" Undoubtedly, yes, and we can back that up with the numbers. Nearly 1 in 3 agents report home sales on staged homes are between 1-10% higher than un-staged homes. On a $400K house even 6% is $24,000, and the speed at which staged homes sell is unanimously reported as selling faster than their un-staged counterparts. So the value is clear.

If you want a professional eye to walk you through the simple things you can do with your home to increase the value and leverage you have when you decide to eventually sell. even if you're 6 months out. reach out to me Matthew Acker of the Oxford Group at 360 Realty. Text or call me at 813-758-1378 or email me at Matthewa@360realtytampa.com

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: 360 Realty

