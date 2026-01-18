Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
39th Annual St. Pete MLK Parade: “The Power of A Dream”

This year's theme is "The Power of A Dream"
St. Petersburg MLK Day Parade | Morning Blend
Posted

The City of St. Petersburg and Tampa Bay Collard Green Festival Inc. (TBCGF Inc.) are celebrating and honoring the life and legacy of civil rights activist Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with the 39th Annual St. Pete MLK Parade: “The Power of A Dream” on Jan. 19, 2026.

This year’s parade will feature two distinguished HBCU marching bands — Tuskegee University and Alabama A&M University.

As part of honoring Dr. King's legacy, the City of St. Petersburg and TBCGF, Inc are announcing the 45 Days of Excellence Campaign. The 45 Days of Excellence is a citywide promotional initiative celebrating individuals, organizations, and community groups whose work reflects the values and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

For more information, visit stpetemlkparade.com

