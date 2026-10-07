The 47th Clearwater Jazz Holiday returns to Coachman Park October 15-18 for four days of live music along Clearwater’s waterfront. This year’s festival expands the experience beyond the main stage, with two free side stages throughout the park before the ticketed evening performances. The 2026 lineup features Chris Botti, Arturo Sandoval, Sheila E & The E-Train, Larkin Poe, Big Sam’s Funky Nation, The Wood Brothers, Dumpstaphunk performing the music of Sly & The Family Stone, a special collaboration of Kim Waters, Jeff Kashiwa & Steve Oliver, and many more. Beyond the festival, the Clearwater Jazz Holiday Foundation works year-round to inspire and enrich lives through live music and music education, reaching young people and the community through education programs, performances and outreach initiatives. Tickets, the complete lineup and festival information are available at ClearwaterJazz.com.
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