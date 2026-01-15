48th Annual St. Petersburg Power & Sailboat Show

The 48th Annual St. Petersburg Power and Sailboat Show, Presented by Progressive, returns to St. Pete January 15-18, 2026. The show features everything from kayaks, fishing and speed boats to luxury yachts both on land and in the water and within a 40,000-square-foot tent housing all types of marine gear, accessories, equipment and nautical art. St. Petersburg's downtown waterfront becomes a boater’s paradise, located at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts Mahaffey Theater – Yacht Basin and Albert Whitted Park, 400 1st Street S. St. Petersburg.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, January 15-17; and Sunday, January 18, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Follow boat show updates on Facebook and Instagram @stpeteboatshow. Tickets must be purchased in advance online at Stpeteboatshow.com. General admission is $24 for adults. Active military and veterans are eligible for complimentary one-day general admission that may be obtained in advance. Children ages 15 and under are free.

