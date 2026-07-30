4th Annual Menagerie at the Museum

Encounter live animals up close and indoors with some of Tampa Bay's most beloved animal rescue organizations at Menagerie at the Museum. This annual event at The James Museum of Western & Wildlife Art gives wildlife lovers a day of art, animals, and activities. Guests enjoy access to the entire museum collection as the special exhibition, “Wolves: Photography by Ronan Donovan,” from the National Geographic Society and the National Museum of Wildlife Art. Menagerie at the Museum is Saturday, August 15, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The James Museum in downtown St. Pete.

You can find more information at thejamesmuseum.org.