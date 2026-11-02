4th Annual ¡VIVA! Speakeasy Soiree

The Ybor City Museum Society will take Tampa back in time during the fourth annual ¡VIVA! Speakeasy Soiree, presented by Hattricks Tavern, on Saturday, Nov. 7, from 7 to 10:30 p.m. at the historic J.C. Newman Cigar Factory. ¡VIVA! celebrates Ybor City’s rich and vibrant history while showcasing the local flavors and traditions that helped shape the district and the Tampa Bay community. Tickets are on sale now and are also available through the Ybor City Museum Society website – YborMuseum.org. The event is made possible through the support of Dunn & Co., Farah & Farah, Grow Financial, Hillsborough College, KETTLER, Swope, Rodante, Newsome & Steinberg, and the Tampa Bay Lightning.

There are going to be some amazing restaurants:

• Acropolis Greek Taverna

• Bernini of Ybor

• Caribbean Twist

• Flan Factory

• Hotel Haya

• Nothing Bundt Cakes

• Retro House

Ybor City Coffee & Tea Beverage partners include:

• Channelside Brewing, featuring an exclusive ¡VIVA! Cuban Lager

Pepin Distributing Guests will enjoy live music, a 1920s-inspired dance performance by students from Hillsborough College’s Ybor City campus, cigar rolling and the opportunity to play bolita, a game with deep roots in Ybor City’s history. The evening will also feature a wine pull and silent auction with unique items and experiences. A signature attraction of ¡VIVA! is the event’s speakeasy tour, which takes guests down a secret staircase into the J.C. Newman basement and cigar vault. New this year, improv group Band on Demand will create a special themed performance on the spot with help from guests.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to place their misbehaving friends in the “VIVA Jail” for a good cause, leaving them to find a way to get “bailed out.” ¡VIVA! transports guests to Ybor City in the 1920s, when the cigar industry and social scene were booming and Prohibition was not slowing anyone down. The costume-optional, all-inclusive event offers guests a taste of history while supporting the Ybor City Museum Society’s work to preserve and celebrate the district’s unique cultural heritage.

Tickets are limited. VIP tickets are $125, or $115 for Ybor City Museum Society members, and include exclusive early access to the speakeasy for a private reception, along with all food and beverage tastings. General admission tickets are $75, or $65 for members. Each ticket includes a password to enter the speakeasy, unlimited food and beverage tastings from participating restaurants, breweries and distilleries, and a commemorative cigar.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Ybor City Museum Society

