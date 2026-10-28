60 Years of Fun with Neighborly Senior Care

Neighborly Senior Care Network is celebrating 60 years of serving older adults in Tampa Bay, and some of its seniors have a special invitation for Saturday Night Live comedian Marcello Hernández! Inspired by one of his SNL skits, seniors at Neighborly's Palm Harbor Senior Café starred in a playful Instagram video recreating the moment and inviting Marcello to visit them in Tampa Bay. Two of the video's stars, Bonnie Herbold and Sheila Zisman, are joining Tampa Bay's Morning Blend to share their experiences filming the video, what makes their Senior Café community special and why they'd love for Marcello to accept their invitation. The creative celebration is about more than a viral-worthy moment. For six decades, Neighborly Senior Care Network has helped older adults throughout Pinellas County maintain their independence and stay connected through nutritious meals, transportation, adult day services and social programs.

As Neighborly marks its 60th anniversary, the organization is celebrating the seniors who make its mission meaningful and showing that friendship, laughter and creativity have no age limit. Learn more about Neighborly Senior Care Network at neighborly.org.