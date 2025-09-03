77-Year-Old Rotarian & Thrill-Seeker Pedals Down the Mississippi River to End Polio

At age 77, Nick Hall is proving that passion and purpose can take you far — more than 1,800 miles, to be exact. The Rotarian, Ph.D., psychoneuroimmunologist, and motivational speaker set off on July 30 from the headwaters of the Mississippi River in Bemidji, MN, to New Orleans, completing his fifth cross-country bicycle trip to raise awareness and funds to help eradicate polio.

Riding solo without a support van, Hall’s Mississippi River journey was the latest in a series of epic rides that have raised over $56,000 for End Polio Now, a joint initiative of Rotary International, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and other partners.

A lifelong thrill seeker, Hall’s adventures have included wrestling alligators, kayaking around Florida, and cycling from coast to coast. Past rides have taken him from San Diego to St. Augustine, FL, from Florida to Toronto, and from Seattle to both Tampa and Los Angeles — completing what he calls the “four corners.”

Nick Hall’s adventure cycling golden rules: Be safe, have fun, do what you love, and support what’s important.

To support Hall’s mission, visit raise.rotary.org/NickHall/challenge.