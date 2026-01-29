Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
A Calmer, More Intentional 2026

Bianca presents some products to help reduce stress.
Bianca Dottin | Morning Blend
We could all use a little more self care and learn some better ways to ease stress.

Lifestyle Expert Bianca Dottin shows us ways we can better take care of ourselves and have a more intentional 2026.

Featured Products:

Epsom-It, Available at Amazon, Walmart, Walgreens, HEB, major retailers, independent pharmacies nationwide and EpsomIt.com

ShareSwiss, Available online through shareswiss.us and Amazon

