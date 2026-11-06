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Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

A Critical Conference Road Test for the USF Bulls

Big game this week against ECU!
Bulls Breakdown | Morning Blend
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The USF Bulls are riding as two game win streak and sitting 6-2 on the season. Tonight, a critical conference road test against East Carolina! We're catching up with Rock Riley from The Bulls Radio Network for his take on this upcoming game along with the Bucs.

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Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

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