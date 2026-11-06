The USF Bulls are riding as two game win streak and sitting 6-2 on the season. Tonight, a critical conference road test against East Carolina! We're catching up with Rock Riley from The Bulls Radio Network for his take on this upcoming game along with the Bucs.
A Critical Conference Road Test for the USF Bulls
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