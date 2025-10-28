A Matter of Life or Death: We're Talking with the Director & Producer of 'Life After'

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: PREMIERE TV

A gripping investigative documentary, Life After, coalesces the missing voices of the disability community in the contemporary debate around assisted dying. It is an essential and thought-provoking film that uncovers abuses of power while amplifying the voices of the disability community fighting for justice and dignity in an unfolding matter of life and death.

Award-winning disabled filmmaker Reid Davenport (I Didn't See You There) trenchantly probes the legacy of Elizabeth Bouvia—a disabled California woman who, at the age of 26, sought “the right to die.” Her 1983 case provoked a national debate about the value of disabled lives, and Davenport sees echoes in chilling contemporary cases of disabled people dying prematurely—at their own hands and from a broken health care system.

Through moving and modern interviews and rich archival material, Life After looks critically at where progressive values of bodily autonomy collide with the devaluing and fear of disabled lives.

In a society where ableism and inadequate healthcare often limit true choices, “Life After” exposes the tangled web of moral dilemmas and profit motives surrounding assisted dying. The film challenges the notion that assisted dying always represents a free choice, revealing how it can sometimes be perceived as the only option.

Life After premieres November 3 on PBS' INDEPENDENT LENS. For more information, visit PBS.org.