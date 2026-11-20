A beloved holiday story comes to life at ice! featuring The Polar Express™. Journey through captivating tunnels, zip down two-story ice slides, and capture the coolest pictures with your family throughout this frozen attraction. It's a tradition that's been happening since 2001 as the first ice debuted at the Gaylord Resort in Nashville and the first ice at Kissimmee Gaylord was in 2003.

Come for the day or make it a Christmas vacation with one of our overnight ice! packages and enjoy the splendor of the holiday season at Gaylord Palms.

Visit christmasatgaylordpalms.com/ice for tickets and more.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Gaylord Palms