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A New Way to Understand Your Blood Pressure

Help tale control of your health with this simple device.
Signal Ring | Morning Blend
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Americans track everything from sleep and recovery to activity and heart rate, yet blood pressure remains one of the least visible health metrics, despite affecting nearly half of U.S. adults.

Inspired by founder and CEO Tom Moss’s own hypertensive crisis, Signal Ring, the first truly cuffless blood pressure wearable, was developed to help people understand their blood pressure over time, no traditional arm cuff required. In addition to blood pressure tracking, the ring provides sleep and HRV insights to create a more complete picture of cardiovascular health.

Moss and health and wellness advocate, Liz Baker Plosser, is on hand to discuss why all-day blood pressure tracking matters and the everyday factors that may influence cardiovascular health over time, which is increasingly important as we gear up for the busy, stressful holiday season.

Signal Ring is available for $399 with no subscription required at SignalRing.com.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Vital Signals

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