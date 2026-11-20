For nearly 25 years, broadcast meteorologist and television host Cheryl Nelson has helped people prepare for the unexpected. But in 2022, she faced a crisis of her own. An Epstein-Barr virus infection spiraled into sepsis, liver failure, and multiple abscesses, leaving her hospitalized for eight weeks and fighting for her life. After trusting her instincts and advocating for herself, Cheryl found the care that ultimately saved her life at Duke Health. Her memoir, "Wind Shift: An Unexpected Illness and a Life Shaped by Detours", shares her journey through illness, recovery, and the unexpected turns that changed her outlook on life. Today, she encourages others to embrace life's detours, trust themselves, and stop waiting for the perfect time to live.
A Sudden Change of Course: New Memoir, Wind Shift
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