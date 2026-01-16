Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
33  WX Alerts
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

"A Taste of Ireland—The Irish Music & Dance Sensation"

We have a live performance from A Taste of Ireland.
A Taste of Ireland | Morning Blend
Posted

One of the world’s top Irish dance shows, featuring a starry roster of international dance champions, "A Taste of Ireland—The Irish Music & Dance Sensation” offers an exhilarating celebration delivered with more than a pint of Irish wit. "A Taste of Ireland—The Irish Music & Dance Sensation" is presented by Pace Live as part of its 2026 world tour. The production debuted in the U.S. in 2024 with a wildly successful Off-Broadway engagement, followed by smash hit runs around the world, where it was praised by Time Out Sydney as "world-class Irish dancing, melodic folk music mashups, live acapella tap battles, and craic galore," and BroadwayWorld Sydney as “an evening to excite and satisfy your Irish palette.”

Performances in the area: 7:30pm, Wednesday, February 4, 2026 Straz Center for the Performing Arts (Ferguson Hall), 7:30pm,

Thursday, February 5, 2026 Branscomb Memorial Auditorium, 1100 Johnson Ave, Lakeland

Tickets available at atasteofirelandshow.com

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com