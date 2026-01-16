One of the world’s top Irish dance shows, featuring a starry roster of international dance champions, "A Taste of Ireland—The Irish Music & Dance Sensation” offers an exhilarating celebration delivered with more than a pint of Irish wit. "A Taste of Ireland—The Irish Music & Dance Sensation" is presented by Pace Live as part of its 2026 world tour. The production debuted in the U.S. in 2024 with a wildly successful Off-Broadway engagement, followed by smash hit runs around the world, where it was praised by Time Out Sydney as "world-class Irish dancing, melodic folk music mashups, live acapella tap battles, and craic galore," and BroadwayWorld Sydney as “an evening to excite and satisfy your Irish palette.”

Performances in the area: 7:30pm, Wednesday, February 4, 2026 Straz Center for the Performing Arts (Ferguson Hall), 7:30pm,

Thursday, February 5, 2026 Branscomb Memorial Auditorium, 1100 Johnson Ave, Lakeland

Tickets available at atasteofirelandshow.com

