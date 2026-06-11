A Trip to Nassau and Paradise Island is now a Breeze!

This summer, Breeze Airlines is launching direct flight routes to Nassau & Paradise Island in the Bahamas. The new, nonstop service is offered twice weekly on Thursdays and Sundays, starting from $99 USD one-way with the No Flex Fare promotion available when booking a new reservation from Tampa to Nassau. This route provides travelers with an affordable and convenient new way to experience the beautiful beaches of The Bahamas this summer. With an average of 300 sunny days a year, water temperatures around 80 degrees, and miles of powdery white sand beaches, Nassau & Paradise Island is the perfect weekend escape for Tampa travelers in search of world class reosrts, rich culture and authentic cuisine.

For more information, visit https://www.nassauparadiseisland.com/

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Nassau & Paradise Island Promotion Board

