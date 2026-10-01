ACE Cider Brings the Flavors of Fall!

October is National Cider Month, and ACE Cider is joining us to celebrate the variety and creativity of hard cider. Founded in 1993, ACE handcrafts its ciders in Sonoma County, California, using real fruit and no added sugar. During the segment, Florida Market Manager Phil Merz introduces a few ACE favorites, explains what makes cider different, and demonstrates a simple cocktail made with ACE Pineapple Cider. To find ACE Cider near you, visit acecider.com/find-near-me and enter your ZIP code
October is National Cider Month, and ACE Cider is joining us to celebrate the variety and creativity of hard cider. Founded in 1993, ACE handcrafts its ciders in Sonoma County, California, using real fruit and no added sugar. During the segment, Florida Market Manager Phil Merz introduces a few ACE favorites, explains what makes cider different, and demonstrates a simple cocktail made with ACE Pineapple Cider. To find ACE Cider near you, visit acecider.com/find-near-me and enter your ZIP code
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