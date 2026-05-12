Across the Knoll by Steve Fantetti

Across the Knoll, a work of historical fiction by author Steve Fantetti, takes a ficional look at what could have happened in 1963 in Dallas.

About the Book:

College students, Bryan Morgan and Martin Stevenson, have created their own sophisticated camera, unmatched in 1963, and they are eager to test it out. What better place than the presidential parade, as President John F. Kennedy aims to win over political opponents in Dallas, Texas on November 22, 1963?

Things escalate quickly when the President is shot, and Bryan and Martin catch it all on film. The chase is on to avoid those who conspired in the President's assassination, and it may be people closer to them than they realize. When the conspirators become aware that Bryan and Martin captured it all-including multiple shooters, they are forced to make tough decisions.

Forced to flee, Bryan and Martin must protect their film, knowing that it is the key to revealing the truth about President Kennedy's death. Will they release it to the world? Can America handle the truth?

This novel explores the questions that have always swirled around the assassination of President Kennedy, and confronts the possibility that the official lone gunman story told to the American people for decades may not be the full story after all. Join Bryan and Martin on an adventure that spans decades and continents in a fight for survival, while struggling with disclosing a secret that could change the narrative about the way an entire country trust its own government.