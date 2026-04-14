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Actor, Singer and Broadway Star, Michael James Scott

We talk with the star about his many acting roles on stage and the screen.
Michael James Scott | Morning Blend
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Michael James Scott, Aladdin’s longest-running Genie and an original cast member, will play his final performance Sunday, May 3. All told, Scott has played nearly 4,000 performances.

Aladdin, the hit musical based on the Academy Award®-winning animated film, opened on Broadway at the New Amsterdam Theatre to critical acclaim in 2014 and quickly established itself as one of the biggest hits in Broadway history

Scott currently stars as Nurse Francois Dubois on ABC’s “Scrubs”. He is a young, judgmental, and fun co-charge nurse and best friends with Nurse Pippa (played by X Mayo). The two nurses like to run their floor as a tight ship and run it their way.

In the new season of "Scrubs", J.D. and Turk scrub in together for the first time in a long time: Medicine has changed; interns have changed; but their bromance has stood the test of time. Characters new and old navigate the waters of Sacred Heart with laughter, heart and some surprises along the way.

Scott will also make a special guest appearance as himself on Emmy® Award-winning daytime drama "General Hospital” in a three-episode arc airing in April.

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Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

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