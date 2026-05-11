Actors Matthew Morrison and Skylar Astin

Stars of the stage and screen, Matthew Morrison and Skyler Astin, were in Tampa to perform at the opening of the Sapphire Club.

A New Standard of Luxury Dining, Entertainment, and Nightlife

The wait is over. The Sapphire Supper Club & Lounge, Tampa’s newest and most ambitious luxury dining and nightlife destination, is set to open its doors on May 15, 2026, introducing an elevated experience where cuisine, music, and atmosphere converge.

Located at 4410 West Boy Scout Boulevard, The Sapphire redefines the modern supper club—blending the timeless elegance of 1950s-era dining with contemporary energy, immersive entertainment, and refined hospitality.

A New Era of Dining & Nightlife

Designed for Tampa’s most discerning guests, The Sapphire delivers an experience that evolves throughout the evening. From refined dinner service to high-energy late-night celebration, every moment is curated with precision and intent.