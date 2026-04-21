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"Adventure in Wonder"

Adventure in Wonder | Morning Blend
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“Adventure in Wonder” combines cinematic storytelling with relatable human experiences, making Jason a compelling guest for audiences interested in travel, personal growth, family stories, and inspirational narratives.

The series follows the Melton family as they leave their Texas routines behind for a transformative sailing journey along Croatia’s breathtaking coastline. Partnering with seasoned sailors, they navigate challenging waters, cultural discoveries, and personal breakthroughs, offering audiences a heartfelt story about family, faith, and the transformative power of adventure.

Adventure in Wonder,” now streaming exclusively on Prime Video via Wonder Project.

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Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

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