“Adventure in Wonder” combines cinematic storytelling with relatable human experiences, making Jason a compelling guest for audiences interested in travel, personal growth, family stories, and inspirational narratives.

The series follows the Melton family as they leave their Texas routines behind for a transformative sailing journey along Croatia’s breathtaking coastline. Partnering with seasoned sailors, they navigate challenging waters, cultural discoveries, and personal breakthroughs, offering audiences a heartfelt story about family, faith, and the transformative power of adventure.

“Adventure in Wonder,” now streaming exclusively on Prime Video via Wonder Project.