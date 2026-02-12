Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Affordable Mental Health Help: CFBHN & Hillsborough Recovery Coalition

Alan Davidson of Central Florida Behavioral Health Network and Michael Gleeva of Hillsborough Recovery Coalition share how their organizations provide affordable, timely mental health and addiction services.
Posted

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Central Florida Behavioral Health Network

When people need mental health guidance or addiction assistance but can't afford it, the Central Florida Behavioral Health Network steps in to help. The organization serves as the managing entity to ensure services are provided at the right time, in the right amount, and at the right level.

CFBHN is led by Alan Davidson, who works alongside community partners like the Hillsborough Recovery Coalition to address behavioral health needs across the region.

Michael Gleeva from the Hillsborough Recovery Coalition explains how his organization supports substance use prevention and recovery in the community. The coalition focuses on connecting people with resources and support systems that can help them on their recovery journey.

For more information, CFBHN can be reached at Hope4Suncoast.org. The Hillsborough Recovery Coalition can be contacted at 813-485-5750 or HillsboroughRecoveryCoalition.org.

